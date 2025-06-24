Rapidus partners with Siemens to advance 2nm semiconductor design
Japanese semiconductor foundry Rapidus has entered into a strategic collaboration with Siemens Digital Industries Software for semiconductor design and manufacturing processes for the 2nm generation.
The partnership will focus on creating a process design kit based on Siemens' Calibre platform. According to the companies, the collaboration aims to enable faster design-to-manufacturing cycles and improve yield rates through close integration of design and production processes.
The work will support Rapidus' “manufacturing for design” (MFD) approach, which seeks achieve high yield and short turnaround time from the early stages of manufacturing. As part of the collaboration, Siemens and Rapidus will build a reference flow covering design, verification and manufacturing from front-end to back-end stages, forming the basis for the Japanese company's Rapid and Unified Manufacturing Service.
“Our work with Rapidus signifies the deep integration of Siemens’ EDA technology into a new manufacturing base. Through the creation of a reference flow utilizing products such as Calibre and Solido, we will jointly build a future of semiconductor manufacturing that excels in reliability, speed, scalability and safety,” says Mike Ellow, CEO of Siemens EDA, Siemens Digital Industries Software, in the press release.
Rapidus is looking to position itself as a next-generation foundry focused on advanced logic nodes. The company says the collaboration with Siemens will enhance design traceability and data security, while reducing the risk of information leakage in the supply chain.
“Rapidus is dedicated to advancing the co-optimisation of manufacturing and design and is committed to providing a design environment that dramatically speeds up the realization of customer needs for next-generation semiconductors,” says Dr. Atsuyoshi Koike, CEO of Rapidus. “Our collaboration with Siemens will embody this mutual optimisation for our Design Manufacturing Co-Optimization concept. Rapidus will dramatically shorten the time to tape-out by achieving MFD for the 2nm gate-all-around process.”