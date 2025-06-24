IPC becomes Global Electronics Association

With the vision of “Better electronics for a better world,” the Global Electronics Association aims to strengthen supply chain resilience and foster faster growth through collaboration with its more than 3,000 member companies, thousands of partners, and dozens of governments.

According to Tom Edman, board chair of the Global Electronics Association and president and CEO of TTM Technologies, the board’s approval of the change reflects a shared understanding that the electronics industry has undergone fundamental transformation.

”The Association has expanded well beyond its beginning in printed circuit boards – we’re enabling AI, autonomous vehicles, next-generation communications, and much more,” said Edman.

IPC brand to be retained for industry standards

The Global Electronics Association will retain the IPC brand for its industry standards and certification programs. The IPC Education Foundation will now operate under the name Electronics Foundation, continuing to focus on addressing workforce challenges within the industry.

“As we chart our path forward with our new name, we will continue and elevate our efforts to build partnerships between governments and industries, foster new investment, drive innovation across the industry, and minimize disruptions in the electronics supply chain,” Edman added.

As part of its new mission, the association is also expanding its resources to enhance advocacy efforts, deepen industry insights, and improve communication with stakeholders.

Dr. John W. Mitchell, president and CEO of the Global Electronics Association, calls electronics the current backbone of all industries, with its supply chain being crucial to economies, governments, and everyday life.

“Our new mission and vision position us to work more deeply with industry and our members globally to advocate for the importance of electronics in our continuously changing world,” Mitchell said.

New study highlights global trade flows

Coinciding with the name change, the Global Electronics Association has released a study on trade flows in the global electronics industry. The report concludes that electronics supply chains are more globally integrated than those of any other sector, even surpassing the automotive industry in “cross-border complexity.”

Trade in intermediate goods such as semiconductors and connectors now exceeds trade in finished products like smartphones and laptops. Global electronics trade totaled $4.5 trillion in 2023, of which $2.5 trillion represented components alone.

Major exporters – including China, Vietnam, and India – are also among the fastest-growing importers of electronic inputs. This, according to the association, underscores the deep interdependence that characterizes global electronics manufacturing.

“The ecosystem demands collaboration”

Mitchell emphasized that trade flows – not self-sufficiency – are the foundation of competitiveness in today’s electronics sector.

”No single company or country can stand alone. The complexities of the electronics ecosystem require collaboration and partnership with others. The Global Electronics Association is here to help create a vital and thriving global electronics supply chain through industry, government, and stakeholder collaboration,” he adds.

The electronics value chain supported by the Global Electronics Association includes original equipment manufacturers, semiconductor companies, PCB makers, assembly and manufacturing service providers, cabling, materials, and equipment suppliers. The association operates in Belgium, China, Germany, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Taiwan, and the United States, and maintains a presence in dozens of other countries.