Drinda, Schmid Pekintas to build 5 GW solar cell plant in Turkey

Turkish solar firm Schmid Pekintas Energy is partnering with JTPV, the Hong Kong subsidiary of China’s Hainan Drinda New Energy Technology, to build a 5 GW n-type solar cell manufacturing plant in Turkey, starting with a 2 GW first phase.

Schmid Pekintas, is a joint venture between Turkey’s Pekintas Holding and Germany’s Schmid Group, will oversee construction and staffing of the plant, while Drinda will supply solar cell technologies and production processes, according to a report by pv magazine.

The project will receive financial support from Turkey’s Industry and Technology Ministry. Construction of the plant is scheduled to begin in 2025, and operations are expected to start next year.

The plant will produce solar cells using advanced TOPCon+ technology and under the government’s HIT-30 program, which is part of a broader strategy to strengthen energy independence through the development of high-tech domestic industries.

“Solar cells are technologically complex to manufacture,” Schmid Pekintas Chairman Ozhan Olcay told the Anadolu news agency. “While we have the capacity to produce solar panel components like aluminum frames, glass, and labor locally, high-efficiency solar cells have remained a gap.”

Olcay added that the initial target markets will be Turkey and the US, especially regions where Chinese solar products face import restrictions.