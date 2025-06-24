Bharat Forge partners with Turgis Gaillard to make AAROK UAV in India

Indian manufacturing company Bharat Forge and France’s Turgis Gaillard have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop and manufacture the next-generation MALE UAV – AAROK in India.

“This strategic alliance reflects a shared vision of sovereign defense capability, advanced technology, and industrial excellence,” Bharat Forge said in a social media post. “AAROK, designed by Turgis & Gaillard, is a Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicle capable of ISR, strike, and multi-mission roles all while maintaining a low logistical footprint and high operational versatility.”

Under this MoU, AAROK will be manufactured and integrated in India only by Bharat Forge, aligning with the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiatives, Bharat Forge said. “This collaboration isn’t just about technology—it’s about trust, transfer of capability, and building a strategic aerospace future together.”

Turgis Gaillard is a French company specializing in the design and production of aerospace and defence systems, industrial maintenance and through-life support for vehicles.