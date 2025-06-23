Vi partners with AST SpaceMobile to boost mobile connectivity in India

Indian telecom service provider Vi (Vodafone Idea) and US-based AST SpaceMobile have announced a strategic partnership to expand mobile connectivity across India’s unconnected regions.

Satellite communication will complement terrestrial connectivity to further expand broadband cellular access in India in some challenging terrains where deployment of terrestrial mobile infrastructure might be difficult, according to a media release.

This partnership will bring together Vi’s national network with AST SpaceMobile’s space-based cellular technology, which connects directly to everyday smartphones without the need of any specialized software or device support or updates.

Aligned with Digital India’s initiatives, AST SpaceMobile and Vodafone Idea will collaborate on the SpaceMobile Satellite System. This space-based cellular broadband ecosystem will be designed to expand Vi’s telecom services of terrestrial connectivity, providing voice, video, data streaming, and internet access. It will encompass the design, implementation, and launch of this system, wherein AST SpaceMobile will develop, manufacture, and manage the satellite constellation, and Vi will oversee terrestrial network integration, operating spectrum, and market access, the media release said.

“Vi has always been committed to leveraging technology to connect every Indian and we see satellite communication as a complement to terrestrial connectivity,” said Avneesh Khosla Chief Marketing Officer. “As satellite-based mobile access becomes a reality in India, we are looking forward to ushering in a new era of seamless and resilient connectivity.”