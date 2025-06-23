CATL, APM partner to advance energy transition of terminals industry

China’s CATL, the world’s largest EV battery maker, and APM Terminals, an independent division within Danish shipping and logistics company Maersk, have announced a strategic partnership to collaborate in the energy transition of the global logistics industry, according to a media release.

“We’re happy to extend our strong partnership with CATL through this strategic agreement, which supports our aim to decarbonise terminal operations with battery-electric container handling equipment,” said Grant Morrison, head of APM Terminals’ global asset category management.

“APM Terminals and CATL have been on a journey to accelerate the adoption of battery-electric container handling equipment through the Zero Emission Port Alliance and shared our initial learnings earlier this year,” said Akin Li, executive president of CATL overseas car business. “We expect the strategic partnership to further accelerate the development of industry-leading solutions and reduce greenhouse gas emissions at terminals.”

Combining CATL’s advanced energy technologies with APM Terminals’ global terminal network and supply chain expertise, this partnership aims to create industry-leading solutions for battery-electric container handling to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the industry, the media release said.

CATL will provide high-performance batteries and system-level solutions for APM Terminals’ container handling equipment, such as electric terminal tractors, jointly promoting the electrification of the industry in line with the aim the parties also share via the Zero Emission Port Alliance (ZEPA). Co-founded by APM Terminals and other industry leaders, ZEPA, with members in all parts of the value chain, aims to accelerate the decarbonisation of terminal operations globally.

The cooperation between the two parties covers the full lifecycle of the batteries, from the development of advanced battery products to after-sales support and battery recycling. CATL will share best practices and optimisation strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the battery lifecycle, supporting APM Terminals in achieving its Scope 3 decarbonisation aims.