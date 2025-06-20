Tata Elxsi, Infineon partner to accelerate EV innovation in India

Indian design and technology services company Tata Elxsi and Germany’s Infineon Technologies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop application-ready EV solutions tailored to the Indian market.

The partnership leverages design and integration expertise, enabling faster adoption of automotive-grade, cost-optimised, and safety-compliant subsystems across key mobility segments. It addresses critical safety requirements such as ASIL-D (Automotive Safety Integrity Level D) compliance, as per ISO 26262 (Functional Safety of Road Vehicles) standards, according to a media release.

Tata Elxsi brings its design, system integration and validation capabilities, while Infineon will provide early access to its latest semiconductor technologies—such as silicon carbide (SiC)-based components, microcontrollers and integrated circuits (ICs).

Through this collaboration, Tata Elxsi and Infineon will work closely to develop high-voltage inverters for traction and auxiliary systems, scalable battery management systems (BMS), bi-directional onboard chargers, and high-voltage thermal management solutions for the Indian market. This will serve India’s fast-evolving 2W, 3W, PV, and CV segments, with future pathways to address eVTOL, energy, and off-highway sectors, the media release said.

“Currently, several of our EV solutions are already built on Infineon SoCs and components. This MoU further strengthens our partnership by giving us a clearer scope and tighter system-level alignment, enabling shorter turnaround times to address Indian market requirements,” said Nambi Ganesh, Head of Automotive, Tata Elxsi. “As EV adoption scales, our focus remains on delivering production-ready, automotive standards-compliant platforms and solutions.”