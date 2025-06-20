Tata Elxsi, Infineon partner to accelerate EV innovation in India
Indian design and technology services company Tata Elxsi and Germany’s Infineon Technologies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop application-ready EV solutions tailored to the Indian market.
The partnership leverages design and integration expertise, enabling faster adoption of automotive-grade, cost-optimised, and safety-compliant subsystems across key mobility segments. It addresses critical safety requirements such as ASIL-D (Automotive Safety Integrity Level D) compliance, as per ISO 26262 (Functional Safety of Road Vehicles) standards, according to a media release.
Tata Elxsi brings its design, system integration and validation capabilities, while Infineon will provide early access to its latest semiconductor technologies—such as silicon carbide (SiC)-based components, microcontrollers and integrated circuits (ICs).
Through this collaboration, Tata Elxsi and Infineon will work closely to develop high-voltage inverters for traction and auxiliary systems, scalable battery management systems (BMS), bi-directional onboard chargers, and high-voltage thermal management solutions for the Indian market. This will serve India’s fast-evolving 2W, 3W, PV, and CV segments, with future pathways to address eVTOL, energy, and off-highway sectors, the media release said.
“Currently, several of our EV solutions are already built on Infineon SoCs and components. This MoU further strengthens our partnership by giving us a clearer scope and tighter system-level alignment, enabling shorter turnaround times to address Indian market requirements,” said Nambi Ganesh, Head of Automotive, Tata Elxsi. “As EV adoption scales, our focus remains on delivering production-ready, automotive standards-compliant platforms and solutions.”
“By combining Tata Elxsi’s design and integration expertise with our advanced semiconductor solutions, we are not only enhancing the development of ready-to-deploy EV systems but also ensuring that they meet the highest safety and performance standards,” said Kenneth Lim, Senior Vice President, Automotive, Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific. “Together, we aim to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility across various segments, from two-wheelers to commercial vehicles, and contribute to a more sustainable future for India.”