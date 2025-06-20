GCT Semiconductor, a US-based designer and supplier of advanced 5G and 4G semiconductor solutions, has announced its collaboration with Iridium Communications, a provider of global voice and data satellite communication, to integrate the Iridium NTN Direct service into GCT’s advanced GDM7243SL chipset.

GCT and Iridium will work together to expedite the development of a new Iridium network-enabled Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) chipset based on requirements for 3GPP Release 19, according to a media release.

Both companies will jointly explore opportunities, business models, use cases, and commercial deployment requirements for the new Iridium network-enabled NB-IoT chipset, designed for the next wave of 5G Advanced that will integrate satellite technologies into 5G.

“GCT is thrilled to collaborate with Iridium, a leading innovator in satellite IoT applications,” said John Schlaefer, CEO of GCT. “Building on our expertise in 4G, 5G, and NTN technology, along with our leading multi-mode IoT chip, GDM7243SL, we are excited to broaden our reach into the non-terrestrial market. Working with Iridium, our goal is to address the growing need for trackers, satellite phones, and other IoT solutions.”