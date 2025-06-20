Germany defence giant Rheinmetall and US drone maker Anduril have announced a strategic partnership to co-develop and deliver a suite of software-defined autonomous air systems and advanced propulsion capabilities for Europe.

The partnership is centered on the integration of a European variant of Anduril´s Barracuda as part of Anduril’s family of low-cost, mass-producible autonomous air vehicles into Rheinmetall´s digital sovereignty framework; the inclusion of a European variant of Anduril´s Fury, a high-performance, multi-mission group 5 autonomous air vehicle (AAV), into Rheinmetall´s digital sovereignty framework; and the exploration of opportunities for solid rocket motors for European use leveraging Anduril’s new production approaches, according to a media release.

These systems will be jointly developed and produced by the two companies, incorporating sovereign suppliers and industrial partners throughout Europe.

“This is a different model of defense collaboration, one built on shared production, operational relevance, and mutual respect for sovereignty,” said Brian Schimpf, CEO of Anduril Industries. “Together with Rheinmetall, we’re building systems that can be produced quickly, deployed widely, and adapted as NATO missions evolve.”

“Rheinmetall has always stood for reliability, scale, and strategic depth in defence manufacturing,” said Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall. “By integrating Anduril`s solutions into Rheinmetall´s European production set up and digital sovereignty framework, we’re building on that foundation to bring new kinds of autonomous capabilities into service, ones that are quick to produce, modular, and aligned with NATO’s evolving requirements.”

This partnership is a long-term shared investment in co-developing easily fielded systems tailored to the specific needs of each European regional market. It reflects a “built with, not for” philosophy, one that prioritizes local control, transparency, and adaptability over dependency or lock-in, the media release said.

The integration of Barracuda and Barracuda-M into Rheinmetall´s systems will provide European militaries with an affordable autonomous air vehicle designed for hyperscale production. Its modular design supports a wide range of payloads and targeting modes making it a flexible option for the unique needs of European forces.

The inclusion of Fury, an autonomous air vehicle designed to operate as part of manned-unmanned teams of aircraft, into Rheinmetall´s ecosystem of products allows each country to configure its own command-and-control systems and operational constraints. Fury is designed to deliver advanced fighter performance with the flexibility to integrate a variety of sensors and payloads in support of mission requirements.

The Solid Rocket Motors effort could help ensures European access to a reliable line of propulsion systems offering industrial redundancy and delivery at scale, when domestic sources are not yet sufficient.