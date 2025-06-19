LG Chem, Noritake co-develop paste for automotive power semiconductors

South Korea’s LG Chem has announced that it has co-developed a high-performance silver paste with Noritake, designed specifically for bonding silicon carbide (SiC) chips to substrates in automotive power semiconductors.

Noritake is a Japanese company with over 120 years of expertise in advanced ceramics, supplying grinding wheels, materials for electronic components, and kilns (thermal processing equipment) for applications in the semiconductor and automotive industries.

As automotive electrification and autonomous driving technologies experience a rising trend, the demand for power semiconductors is growing rapidly. However, traditional soldering methods, which rely on melting metals to join components, have become less effective as the operating temperatures of power devices increase. This has created a growing need for a paste that can maintain stability and performance under high thermal conditions.

The silver paste co-developed by LG Chem and Noritake is a high-performance paste containing nano-sized silver (Ag) particles, combining LG Chem’s particle engineering technology with Noritake’s particle dispersion expertise. The two companies achieved superior heat resistance and thermal conductivity in a single formulation, according to a media release.

Unlike conventional silver pastes, which require cold storage and have a short storage life that complicates inventory management, the new product offers long-term stability at room temperature. This improvement enhances transportation and storage efficiency, while also extending the usable time within customer processes — ultimately reducing material loss, the media release said.

Building on this successful collaboration, LG Chem and Noritake plan to pursue further joint development of next-generation materials for future automotive applications.

The global silver paste market for automotive power semiconductors is expected to grow from KRW 300 billion in 2025 to KRW 850 billion by 2030.