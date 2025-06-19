Indra partners with Axiscades to advance aerospace, defence solutions

Spain’s Indra Group and Indian tech company AXISCADES have signed an agreement to collaborate on the production of solutions for the aerospace and defence markets.

The agreement aims to manufacture in India several Indra solutions, such as antennas for its Tactical Air Navigation Systems (TACAN), Distance Measuring Equipment (DME) that provides in-flight information to aircraft, and countermeasure systems, as part of a broader system designed by Indra to protect aircraft in flight from potential missile attacks using guided systems, such as the well-known MANPADS, according to a media release.

The collaboration between the two companies strengthens Indra’s position in the global aerospace systems market and its network of alliances with companies worldwide. At the same time, Indra contributes to enhancing the capabilities of Indian companies, in a country where it has maintained a strong presence for years as a provider of cutting-edge systems and technologies across various sectors. Notable achievements include systems delivered to the country’s Armed Forces and projects for the modernization of civil air traffic management, the media release said.

AXISCADES is a technology and product company with over 25 years of experience in the aerospace, defense, and ESAI (Electronic Systems and Industrial Automation) sectors.