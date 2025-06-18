Sparc Foundry secures €17.2M public funding for photonic chip plant

The investment will accelerate the development of Sparc’s photonic semiconductor facility in Valadares Technology Park, Vigo. The site will feature a state-of-the-art cleanroom with the aim of producing up to 20,000 wafers per year using III-V materials, including indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs), and gallium nitride (GaN), a press release reads.

Sparc also plans to establish a technology transfer centre and a training facility as part of the project. The company expects to create 200 highly qualified direct jobs and 550 indirect positions.

The Vigo-based foundry, founded in 2022, will operate as a pure-play manufacturer, offering a one-stop-shop model for integrated photonic circuits. Indra Group recently became Sparc's largest shareholder, acquiring a 37% stake.

According to the press release, the photonic chips Sparc plans to produce are intended for use in sectors such as telecommunications, automotive, quantum computing, medicine, consumer electronics, and defence.