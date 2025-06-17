Trymax installs 500th process chamber in Asia

“Reaching 500 installations in Asia is a significant milestone for Trymax,” says Peter Dijkstra, Chief Commercial Officer at Trymax Semiconductor Equipment, in a press release. “It reflects our team’s dedication to delivering practical, high-performance solutions with the speed and reliability that our customers need in order to stay competitive.”

The company attributes its regional growth to strong customer engagement and a responsive support model that spans inquiry, installation, and post-installation support. Trymax's compact organisational structure enables it to act quickly, an asset in an industry where equipment uptime and process stability are critical.

Asia remains the global centre of semiconductor growth, driven by developments in electric vehicles (EVs), artificial intelligence (AI), and 5G infrastructure. Trymax's technologies are designed to meet the demand from these sectors, delivering proven results in ashing, descum, surface cleaning and activation, and isotropic etching.

Forward plans and strategic vision

To meet growing demand, Trymax is evaluating the establishment of local manufacturing in China. The move is intended to enhance supply chain resilience and improve responsiveness to regional customers. Additionally, the company is pursuing deeper collaboration with global semiconductor manufacturers by taking on selective, non-core process steps, particularly in backend wafer processing.

Trymax is also increasing its focus on advanced packaging. As integrated circuit designs become more complex — with some stacks comprising up to 16 layers — the need for clean, activated surfaces between each layer is growing. Trymax's plasma-based systems are designed to address these requirements, supporting customers in maintaining high yields and process reliability. Trymax says that it aims to reach 1,000 global process chamber installations by the end of 2025.