Nordic Semi acquires Neuton.AI

“This is a generational leap in embedded compute power and efficiency,” says Vegard Wollan, CEO and President at Nordic Semiconductor, in a press release. “By uniting Nordic’s low-power wireless leadership with Neuton.AI’s cutting-edge TinyML platform, we empower developers to build a new class of always-on, AI-powered devices—faster, smaller, and more power-efficient than ever.”

Neuton.AI’s core offering is a neural network framework that automatically generates machine learning (ML) models typically smaller than 5 KB. The models can run on 8-, 16-, and 32-bit microcontrollers without manual tuning or data science expertise.

The platform targets edge applications in sectors such as consumer electronics, healthcare, and industry. According to Nordic, the integration of Neuton’s technology will benefit not only the nRF54 Series, but its entire portfolio of wireless connectivity SoCs.

“We are proud to enable the powerful combination of Neuton’s advanced ML technology with the performance of Nordic’s ultra-low power nRF54 Series, redefining what’s possible in ultra-efficient machine learning applications,” says Oyvind Strom, EVP Short-Range at Nordic Semiconductor.

The acquisition includes all intellectual property and selected assets of Neuton.AI, along with its team of 13 engineers and data scientists. The Neuton.AI brand and platform will continue to operate during the initial integration phase, ensuring uninterrupted service for current users and partners.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. Completion is subject to customary regulatory approvals.