Applied Materials and CEA-Leti expand joint lab

The joint lab is focused on device innovations for chipmakers serving ICAPS markets (IoT, Communications, Automotive, Power and Sensors). These specialty chips are used in a wide range of applications – from industrial automation to electric vehicles – and they play a critical role in managing data and power distribution within data centres. Growing resource demands in AI infrastructure have highlighted the need for a new wave of innovation in ICAPS chips to enable more energy-efficient computing.

Under the new arrangement, Applied and CEA-Leti plan to expand the lab with new equipment and capabilities that move beyond individual process steps to include full-flow development of specialty devices. Additionally, the lab would be equipped with advanced packaging tools to support heterogeneous integration of chips across different wafer types and process nodes – enabling entirely new classes of specialty devices for a range of next-generation applications.

The joint facility features several Applied Materials wafer processing systems together with CEA-Leti’s capabilities for evaluating the performance of new materials and device validation. The upgraded lab is expected to strengthen the chipmaking ecosystem in France by further expanding the technology hub in Grenoble. The lab also marks an extension of Applied’s global EPIC Platform, a new high-velocity innovation model designed to accelerate the commercialisation of new chip technologies. Applied and CEA-Leti will be able to leverage the R&D work taking place across Applied’s global innovation centres to drive progress in specialty semiconductor technologies.

“Applied Materials and CEA-Leti have a long history of successful collaboration, and we are excited to strengthen our capabilities for accelerating innovation and commercialisation of next-generation specialty chips,” says Aninda Moitra, corporate vice president and general manager of Applied Materials’ ICAPS business, in a press release. “Our combined expertise will help foster breakthroughs and push the boundaries of semiconductor innovation, contributing to sustainable advancements in a range of critical applications for the AI era.”

Sébastian Dauvé, CEO of CEA-Leti, said the first phase of the expanded collaboration laid important groundwork for addressing materials-engineering challenges of specialty semiconductor devices.