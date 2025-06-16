TSMC, University of Tokyo open joint lab to boost chip research

The University of Tokyo (UTokyo) and TSMC have announced the opening of the “TSMC-UTokyo Lab,’ dedicated to advancing semiconductor research, education and talent incubation.

As TSMC’s first joint lab with a university outside Taiwan, it will leverage the extensive knowledge, experience, and creativity of these two global leaders in their fields, according to a media release.

Together, TSMC and UTokyo aim to promote cutting-edge research and development in semiconductor technologies, generate innovative solutions, and cultivate semiconductor talent, all while working towards a shared vision of “creating and advancing sustainable semiconductor technologies for the next generation and contributing to society”.

Since 2019, UTokyo and TSMC have collaborated at both the university and company-wide level on leading-edge semiconductor research, leading to 21 research projects which have achieved fruitful research results. Furthermore, TSMC and UTokyo have extended their industry–academia partnership to include semiconductor education and next-generation talent incubation.

Located on UTokyo’s Asano campus in the Hongo district, the Lab will be managed by UTokyo faculty and staff guided by directors from both UTokyo and TSMC, serving as a central hub for a Strategic Collaboration initiative. The Lab will facilitate research in semiconductor technologies with an emphasis on practical applications in the future, covering areas such as materials, devices, processes, metrology, packaging, and circuit design.

“In an era where challenges and rapid changes surround humanity and the future is hard to foresee, universities should not only refine their knowledge in diverse fields but also collaborate with different sectors beyond academia to contribute to solving global challenges and to nurture the talent who will shape the future,” said Teruo Fujii, President of UTokyo. “Through our collaboration with TSMC, we aim to pursue broad social implementation and actively engage with the historic challenges that humanity shares.”