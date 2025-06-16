Rheinmetall secures major order from North American truck maker

German technology corporation Rheinmetall has secured a double-digit million euro order from a renowned North American truck manufacturer.

The order involves a mid-six-figure quantity of CWA 2000 high-voltage coolant pumps being used in the manufacturer’s battery-powered medium and heavy duty trucks. Rheinmetall will supply the customer directly from 2028 to 2035, according to a media release.

The deciding factors behind the order were the technical characteristics of the product. The CWA 2000 is a versatile solution for a wide range of cooling specifications. In principle, it is just as suitable for battery-powered electric vehicles as it is for fuel-cell drives.

“The CWA 2000 has a long life-cycle and is designed for the HV3b voltage level, which allows an operating voltage of up to 850V,” Rheinmetall said in the media release. “It is available with either an active or passive high-voltage interlock loop, which keeps the battery system ready for operation as long as the loop is closed.”

If the loop is interrupted, this system protects all persons who could come into contact with high-voltage components during the life-cycle of an electric vehicle by switching off the power.

This order is a confirmation of the customer´s trust to Rheinmetall´s technology for the North American market, the media release said. The order is also of strategic importance, as it enables Rheinmetall to increase its footprint with components for the thermal management of electric trucks. This is a further important step with a view to the transformation of drive technology.

The Power Systems division is a system provider of high-quality and innovative (mobility) solutions, control technologies and digital applications, also for automotive and energy industries.

Rheinmetall is a Germany-based automotive, electronics, defense and engineering group. It produces automotive pumps and components to supply air, reduce emissions, and supply fuel, pistons for gasoline and diesel vehicle and stationary engines, bearings for engines and other applications and aluminum engine blocks, and offers aftermarket service to engine repair shops.