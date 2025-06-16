US-based energy storage company FlexGen Power Systems and San Jose, California-headquartered electrical contracting company Rosendin are integrating their proprietary technology and solutions to leverage utility-scale BESS to support modern data centers without the need for traditional uninterruptible power supply (UPS) infrastructure.

The project will integrate proprietary technology and innovations from both Rosendin and FlexGen, including Rosendin’s BESSUPS design and method patent and FlexGen’s Soft Grid Interconnection and Island Grid Transient Frequency Stabilization patents, according to a media release.

The project will further leverage FlexGen’s Innovation Lab to integrate its powerful HybridOS energy management system. This is complemented by Rosendin’s data center delivery experience and mission critical and storage energy thought leadership.

The BESSUPS system offers several advantages, namely CEBMA-quality power on an uninterrupted basis on a massive scale while avoiding the use of generators for clients choosing to decarbonize. This approach offers further benefit to the end user of dispatchable power to the Utility upon demand. This approach also allows the end user to meet the evolving power dispatch and consumption dynamic with proven Utility-scale and -grade systems.

FlexGen and Rosendin have been working on a utility-scale battery solution outside the data center building that would be a part of the medium-voltage (1000V to 35000V) infrastructure. The companies will bring to market a first-of-its-kind BESS system that can act as a reliable, high-performance alternative to conventional UPS systems outside the data center building while simplifying system architecture and reducing capital expenditures, the media release said.

“As data centers scale to meet exponential demand from AI and hyperscale computing, we need to rethink how we deliver power resilience across the modern data center campus,” said Pasi Taimela, Chief Innovation Officer of FlexGen. “This effort with Rosendin enables us to bring to market a smarter, leaner, and more responsive approach to data center energy design that doesn’t require any redesigns inside the walls of the data center—one where battery systems provide both power quality and grid services without compromise.”