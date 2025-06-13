TESVOLT, Samsung to collaborate on cybersecure battery systems

TESVOLT, a Germany-based full-service provider of innovative energy storage solutions for public utilities and commerce, is collaborating with South Korean battery tech company Samsung SDI to provide public utilities with a particularly secure, state-of-the-art battery container and comprehensive project management on site, according to a media release.

Data servers in Germany and KRITIS-capable software are designed to effectively protect the new battery storage solution against cyber attacks. In addition, a world-first thermal runaway propagation prevention system ensures it’s a safe investment.

The new SBB 1.5 battery container with 5.26 MWh storage capacity will be compatible with various European inverters and will be launched with exceptional performance and guarantee features, TESVOLT said in the media release. With the new storage solution, public utilities can also reliably provide grid services and participate in energy trading.

“With larger battery systems in particular, there is a risk that they will simply be switched off from other countries — e.g. due to political conflicts. This makes it all the more important at the moment that our energy provider’s energy storage systems are as secure as possible against cyber attacks,” said Daniel Hannemann, CEO and co-founder at TESVOLT. “Our intelligent battery control system is designed to support cybersecurity.” Storing system data on servers at locations in Germany also ensures greater protection against cyber attacks.

“We hear repeatedly from public utilities and EPCs that they feel stranded by Chinese manufacturers in the event of technical problems. But the longer the battery systems are down for, the greater the financial loss for the operator,” said Sebastian Jänig, Key Account Manager for utilities at TESVOLT Projects. “In contrast, we provide public utilities with everything from a single source: a particularly high-performance large-scale storage system and our team of experts for large-scale projects, which not only builds the battery parks but also monitors them down to cell level, carries out maintenance and is on site to help the public utilities in the event of any problems.”

This, together with the specially developed TESVOLT Energy Controller Pro plant control system and integrated EZA controller, means battery parks can be run profitably and with very low downtime, the media release said.