Report: Crusoe to buy $400M worth of AMD chips for AI data centers

AI infrastructure startup Crusoe plan to buy roughly USD 400 million worth of AI chips from AMD to enhance its computing power portfolio, according to a Reuters report.

Denver, Colorado-based Crusoe aims to build a data center to house the AMD AI chips in the US and will rent them to customers for building AI models and running applications, the report said.

Crusoe plans to purchase about 13,000 AMD Instinct MI355X chips and use a liquid cooling system.

“Where startups lack in scale and people and capital, compared to some of the hyperscalers, where we can compete is actually being nimble, fast and have a high density of engineering talent,” Crusoe CEO Chase Lochmiller told Reuters.

AMD’s AI chips offer an alternative to the hardware sold by market leader Nvidia. The AMD MI355X chips Crusoe plans to purchase include high-bandwidth memory, making them suitable for running AI applications, the Reuters report said.

“Crusoe is excited to partner with AMD in our drive to build the world’s most advanced AI infrastructure,” Lochmiller said in a media release. “By integrating cutting-edge AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs into our purpose-built AI cloud platform, Crusoe is enabling enterprises and startups around the world to accelerate their AI projects with unprecedented performance and reliability.”

Launched as a cryptocurrency business, Crusoe is now focussed on building AI infrastructure and is among the ‘neoclouds’ that deliver specialized AI cloud and data-center services.

In May, Crusoe announced it had secured an additional USD 11.6 billion in funding to expand a data center it is constructing in Abilene, Texas, to eight buildings from two. A few days ago, Crusoe said it had raised a USD 750 million credit line from Brookfield Asset Management.