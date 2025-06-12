SEMI Europe and SEI to advance green shift in semiconductors

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation on a range of global environmental and sustainability challenges, including pollution, climate change, decarbonisation, the sustainable development of the semiconductor industry, and the implementation and promotion of the European Green Deal.

“Our strategic collaboration with Stockholm Environment Institute is a key step in driving sustainability across the semiconductor value chain,” says Laith Altimime, President of SEMI Europe, in a press release. “By combining SEMI Europe’s industry leadership with SEI’s research expertise, we support the EU’s goal of climate neutrality through climate action, circularity, and responsible innovation.”

Key areas of collaboration under the MoU include sustainable consumption and production, industry transition, critical metals and minerals, the science-policy interface, environment and human health, circular economy, climate change and atmospheric quality, pollution, artificial intelligence, and education for sustainable development.

The partnership aims to combine SEMI Europe’s industry outreach with SEI’s research expertise to advance responsible innovation and environmental performance across the semiconductor value chain. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.