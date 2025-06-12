Micron commits $200B to US DRAM and AI memory manufacturing

In a joint announcement with the Trump Administration, the company confirmed new investments aimed at "reestablishing American leadership" in memory technology amid growing global demand driven by artificial intelligence and advanced computing.

Micron plans to dramatically expand its semiconductor manufacturing and research presence in the US through one of the most ambitious industrial initiatives since the CHIPS Act’s passage.

The investment includes USD 150 billion directed toward domestic manufacturing and another USD 50 billion committed to R&D. Micron says the expansion will create an estimated 90,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The company plans to invest an additional USD 30 billion beyond prior plans to build a second leading-edge memory fabrication facility in Boise, Idaho, where Micron’s R&D operations are already based. This new fab will join the first Idaho facility — currently under construction with production expected in 2027 — and together they will anchor Micron’s goal of producing 40% of its DRAM domestically.

Micron also confirmed plans to expand and modernise its existing facility in Manassas, Virginia, backed in part by a USD 275 million CHIPS Act grant, and to bring advanced packaging capabilities to the US. The investment includes ongoing plans for a megafab in New York, with groundwork scheduled to begin later this year pending environmental reviews.

The memory manufacturer’s vision encompasses two leading-edge high-volume fabs in Idaho, up to four in New York, the Virginia fab expansion and modernisation, advanced High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) packaging capabilities, and robust R&D to drive American innovation and technology leadership.

“This approximately $200 billion investment will reinforce America’s technological leadership, create tens of thousands of American jobs across the semiconductor ecosystem and secure a domestic supply of semiconductors—critical to economic and national security. We are grateful for the support from President Trump, Secretary Lutnick and our federal, state and local partners who have been instrumental in advancing domestic semiconductor manufacturing,” said Micron Chairman, President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, in a press release.

Micron’s expansion plans are supported by up to USD 6.4 billion in CHIPS Act direct funding, which will aid construction of two Idaho fabs and two New York fabs, as well as the Virginia fab’s expansion and modernisation.