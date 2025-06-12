Alchip expands its footprint with new design centres

The move is part of the company’s broader strategy to scale high-performance computing (HPC) design capabilities and meet increasing demand at leading-edge nodes, including 3nm..

The new Vietnam operations will be located in both Da Nang and Hanoi, providing Alchip with access to a growing semiconductor talent pool in the region. In Japan, Alchip is enhancing its existing operations by opening a second office in Shin-Yokohama. The Japanese teams are expected to continue playing a key role in backend design, product engineering, testing, and manufacturing support.

These developments follow the company’s establishment of a design center in Malaysia in 2023 and are part of Alchip’s ongoing efforts to broaden its global development capacity, including technical support for customers in North America.