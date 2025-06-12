Alchip expands its footprint with new design centres
Alchip Technologies has announced the expansion of its global design operations with the establishment of new design centres in Vietnam and the addition of a second office in Japan.
The move is part of the company’s broader strategy to scale high-performance computing (HPC) design capabilities and meet increasing demand at leading-edge nodes, including 3nm..
The new Vietnam operations will be located in both Da Nang and Hanoi, providing Alchip with access to a growing semiconductor talent pool in the region. In Japan, Alchip is enhancing its existing operations by opening a second office in Shin-Yokohama. The Japanese teams are expected to continue playing a key role in backend design, product engineering, testing, and manufacturing support.
These developments follow the company’s establishment of a design center in Malaysia in 2023 and are part of Alchip’s ongoing efforts to broaden its global development capacity, including technical support for customers in North America.
“This is a global business,” says Alchip President and CEO Johnny Shen, in a press release. “We have the corporate goal of doubling our global design capacity. With the opening of our Vietnam centers and the expansion of our Japan capabilities, we’re well on track as we accelerate toward our goal.”