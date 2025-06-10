Qualcomm to acquire Alphawave Semi in $2.4 billion deal
Qualcomm Incorporated has signed a definitive agreement to acquire UK-based Alphawave IP Group plc (Alphawave Semi) in a transaction valued at approximately USD 2.4 billion. The acquisition, executed through Qualcomm’s indirect subsidiary Aqua Acquisition Sub LLC, marks a strategic move aimed at accelerating Qualcomm’s expansion into data centre markets.
The deal, which remains subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.
“Qualcomm’s acquisition of Alphawave Semi represents a significant milestone for us and an opportunity for our business to join forces with a respected industry leader and drive value to our customers,” said Tony Pialis, president and CEO of Alphawave Semi, in a press release.
Alphawave Semi is known for its high-speed wired connectivity and compute technologies, including IP, custom silicon, connectivity products and chiplets. These components are used in data centres, artificial intelligence applications, data networking and storage. The company’s solutions are designed to deliver high-performance and low-power consumption capabilities that Qualcomm views as complementary to its own energy-efficient custom processors.
“Under Tony’s leadership Alphawave Semi has developed leading high-speed wired connectivity and compute technologies that are complementary to our power-efficient CPU and NPU cores,” adds Cristiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated. “Qualcomm’s advanced custom processors are a natural fit for data center workloads. The combined teams share the goal of building advanced technology solutions and enabling next-level connected computing performance across a wide array of high growth areas, including data center infrastructure.”