Qualcomm to acquire Alphawave Semi in $2.4 billion deal

The deal, which remains subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

“Qualcomm’s acquisition of Alphawave Semi represents a significant milestone for us and an opportunity for our business to join forces with a respected industry leader and drive value to our customers,” said Tony Pialis, president and CEO of Alphawave Semi, in a press release.

Alphawave Semi is known for its high-speed wired connectivity and compute technologies, including IP, custom silicon, connectivity products and chiplets. These components are used in data centres, artificial intelligence applications, data networking and storage. The company’s solutions are designed to deliver high-performance and low-power consumption capabilities that Qualcomm views as complementary to its own energy-efficient custom processors.