J2 Sourcing acquires French component broker G4 Sourcing

G4 Sourcing, headquartered in France, was acquired by CEO Grégory Lacroix in 2018 and has since grown into a competitive player on the local market. The company will now become part of J2 Sourcing, bringing with it a team of experienced industry professionals and an established customer base.

According to J2 Sourcing, the acquisition, effective as of June 1, 2025, will generate operational synergies and allow the company to offer its full range of sourcing services to clients in France.

“We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings. With the expertise of the G4 team, CEO Grégory Lacroix and our extensive service offering, we are confident in delivering even greater value to the French market,” says Jörgen Eriksson, CEO of J2 Sourcing, in a press release.

Grégory Lacroix says that the acquisition marks a major step forward for G4’s development. “J2 Sourcing is the ideal partner for G4 Sourcing to level up our growth journey in France. This will greatly expand our ability to meet all kinds of industrial challenges our clients face and continue accelerating our development with tailor-made sourcing solutions.”

All current G4 employees will continue to operate within the company, and J2 Sourcing emphasised its intention to ensure continuity of operations and maintain existing customer relationships. The company also stated its long-term ambition to further expand in France.