ERS electronic opens demonstration centre in Taiwan

The facility will showcase the company’s PhotoThermal debonding machine, the LUM600S1, giving chipmakers and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers direct access to its thermal debonding technology. accoridng to a press release.

ERS electronic, a Germany-based supplier of thermal management solutions for semiconductor manufacturing, said the opening marks a strategic step in strengthening its presence in Taiwan’s advanced packaging ecosystem.

Panel-level packaging is gaining momentum in the semiconductor industry due to its process scalability and cost advantages. According to Yole Group, the global PLP market is projected to grow from USD 160 million in 2024 to over USD 600 million by 2030, driven by cost-efficient solutions in advanced packaging. By 2030, the analysts expect that high-density fan-out technology, propelled by Generative AI, will dominate the market, capturing more than 50% of the market share.

ERS electronic was one of the early adopters in this segment, introducing its first panel-level debonding equipment in 2018. The company’s current portfolio includes semi- and fully-automated systems for temporary bonding and debonding (TBDB) processes, which are critical for handling ultra-thin substrates used in high-performance computing and AI applications, such as CoWoS and HBM.

The Zhubei centre will provide local customers with access to high-yield solutions optimised for high-volume manufacturing of complex semiconductor devices,