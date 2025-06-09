Wanhua, ElevenEs team up to boost Europe LFP battery supply chain

China’s Wanhua Chemical Battery Technology and ElevenEs, a Serbian manufacturer of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the aim of establishing a comprehensive supply and technical partnership covering products such as LFP cathode materials, PVDF (polyvinylidene fluoride) binders, NMP (N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone) solvents, etc., to promote the sustainable development of both parties in the new energy industry.

Under the agreement, the parties expressed their intention to cooperate on LFP and other high-quality raw materials. At the same time, both parties will jointly form a technical team, exchange technical and market information, and accelerate the development of their products and markets. Wanhua Chemical will utilize its production bases and global supply chain to support ElevenES battery production in Serbia, the media release said.

“This strategic collaboration with ElevenEs marks a significant step in Wanhua Chemical’s localization of battery material supply chains in Europe,” said Wang Xiaoxing, General Manager of Wanhua Battery Company. “We will leverage our strengths in material R&D, production processes, and global footprint to provide ElevenEs with high-performance LFP cathode materials and integrated solutions, jointly advancing the sustainable development of Europe’s new energy industry.”