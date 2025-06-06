Siemens expands OSAT Alliance to boost US chip supply chains

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced that Mosaic Microsystems and Nhanced Semiconductors are the latest members to join its OSAT Alliance program which enables outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers to develop, validate and support integrated circuit (IC) package assembly design kits (ADKs) that drive broader adoption of emerging technologies by fabless semiconductor and systems companies and help to build secure domestic semiconductor supply chains.

The OSAT Alliance helps mutual customers to fully leverage the integrated workflow across Siemens’ EDA portfolio (including Calibre software, Innovator3D IC software, HyperLynx software and Xpedition Package Designer software) and encourage selected supply-chain partners to develop design flows and assembly design kits (ADKs) so that their customers can design, verify and validate efficiently and predictably for the partners’ advanced semiconductor integration platforms and technologies, acccording to a media release.

“The OSAT Alliance has been designed to help promote the adoption and growth of advanced semiconductor packaging throughout the industry’s ecosystem and enable system and fabless semiconductor companies to have a friction-free path to emerging packaging technologies,” said AJ Incorvaia, senior vice president and general manager, Electronic Board Systems Division, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “We welcome Mosaic Microsystems and Nhanced Semiconductors and look forward to them joining us on this journey towards a secure domestic semiconductor supply chain in the USA.”

Mosaic Microsystems, headquartered in Rochester NY, will use Siemens‘ EDA technologies to develop ADKs for its thin glass substrate technology for a range of microelectronics applications, photonics, RF/mmWave, MEMS and sensor technologies.

“Joining the OSAT Alliance is a significant step for Mosaic Microsystems as we continue to drive innovation in high-density advanced packaging. Integrating our unique thin glass technology with Siemens’ comprehensive EDA portfolio, alongside the expertise of other alliance members, will unlock new possibilities for our customers,” said Chris Mann, Vice President of Business Development, Mosaic Microsystems. “The development of standardized design flows and ADKs will be instrumental in streamlining the design and assembly process, allowing for more predictable and high-performance outcomes with our advanced substrates.”

NHanced Semiconductors in Morrisville NC and Odon, Indiana will employ Siemens EDA technologies to develop ADKs for their silicon interposer-based technology which targets the industrial, medical, military and scientific industry segments.