NTR selects Fluence for 55 MW battery storage project in Finland

NTR, a sustainable infrastructure investor and asset manager, has signed contracts with all key equipment and contractor partners — including US-headquartered Fluence Energy — for its ready-to-build Uusnivala BESS project located in Nivala, Northern Ostrobothnia province, Finland.

The 55MW / 110MWh BESS project will deliver system services including frequency regulation, grid balancing, grid forming and energy shifting, according to a media release.

Fluence Energy, a provider of intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage, has been selected to provide their advanced battery technology solution, Gridstack Pro 5000, designed to effectively optimise land usage, enhance operations and reduce costs while providing industry-leading safety. Once deployed, the system will use Nispera, Fluence’s asset performance management platform, to ensure optimised performance.

Despro has been appointed as owners engineer and Nordic Electro Power “NEPower” has been appointed as balance of plant contractor, delivering both the BESS integration and 110kV substation works. Construction is anticipated to begin in the coming weeks with completion estimated by mid-2026, the media release said.

Whilst NTR has a number of BESS projects under management, this project marks the first battery energy storage project of the L&G NTR Clean Power (Europe) Fund to go into construction, reaffirming its commitment to invest in and develop diversified clean energy infrastructure.

The Fund is a joint partnership between NTR and Legal & General (L&G), a major global investor.

“Uusnivala is a milestone project for us, being our first venture into the Finnish battery storage market,” Liam Lyng, Associate Director, Construction at NTR, said. “We are excited to partner with Fluence and local contractors to deliver a project that will contribute to Finland’s energy resilience and net zero ambitions.”