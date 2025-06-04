Nvidia selects Navitas to collaborate on 800 V HVDC architecture

Navitas Semiconductor has announced a collaboration with Nvidia on their next-generation 800 V HVDC architecture to support ‘Kyber’ rack-scale systems powering their GPUs, such as Rubin Ultra, enabled by GaNFast and GeneSiC power technologies, according to a media release.

Nvidia’s next generation of 800V DC architecture aims to establish high-efficiency, scalable power delivery for next-generation AI workloads, to ensure greater reliability, efficiency, and reduced infrastructure complexity.

Modern AI data centers require gigawatts (GW) of power for the increasing demand for AI computation. Nvidia’s approach is to directly convert the 13.8 kV AC grid power to 800 V HVDC at the data center perimeter using solid state transformers (SST) and industrial-grade rectifiers, eliminating several AC/DC and DC/DC conversion steps, maximizing efficiency and reliability.

Due to the higher voltage level of 800 V HVDC, the thickness of copper wires can be reduced by up to 45%, due to I2R losses, where the same amount of power can be delivered with increased voltage and lower current. Using a traditional 54V DC system, over 200 kg of copper would be needed to power a 1MW rack, which is not sustainable for next-generation AI data centers with GW power demand.

The 800V HVDC directly powers the IT racks (eliminating the need for additional AC-DC converters) and is converted by DC-DC converters to lower voltages, which will drive GPUs, such as the Rubin Ultra.

Navitas’ high-power GaNSafe power ICs integrate control, drive, sensing and critical protection features, enabling reliability and robustness.

Additionally, Navitas offers a family of medium voltage (80-120V) GaN devices, which have been optimized for secondary side DC-DC conversion, delivering high-speed, high efficiency, and small footprint, for AI data centers PSUs with outputs of 48V-54V, the media release said.