Factorial ships solid-state cells to Avidrone for drone deployment

US solid-state battery technology company Factorial has announced the shipment of its first solid-state lithium-metal battery cells for drone use to Avidrone Aerospace, a Canadian developer of long-range, dual-use unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

This marks Factorial’s first shipment in the drone sector and the first flight deployment of its proprietary FEST (Factorial Electrolyte System Technology) platform, the company said.

Avidrone will integrate Factorial’s solid-state cells into its high-endurance cargo drone platform for demonstration flights focused on evaluating energy efficiency, power discharge, payload capacity, and range under real-world operating conditions, including high altitudes, variable temperatures, and sustained vibrations, according to a media release.

Initial modeling by Avidrone suggests that FEST technology could double the range of its aircraft for a given payload, a transformational upgrade for drone-based delivery, surveillance, and emergency response.

“This delivery is a major step forward in bringing our battery platform to the skies,” said Siyu Huang, CEO of Factorial. “Avidrone’s specialized platform is the perfect testbed to prove how our high-energy, lightweight lithium-metal technology can unlock new levels of range and performance in aerial systems. Drones are not just an emerging market — they’re a strategic priority for national defense, critical logistics, and infrastructure resilience, and we see this as the first of many aerospace applications for our solid-state batteries.”

Factorial’s cells achieve up to 50% greater energy density than conventional lithium-ion batteries, unlocking longer flight times, greater payload capacity, and expanded mission range. With internally validated discharge performance tailored for high-power, lightweight applications, Factorial’s battery cells provide an ideal energy-to-weight profile for next-generation UAVs, the media release said.