Agfa, Technica announce partnership for US Orgacon distribution

Agfa, a Belgian-headquartered supplier of conductive materials for the printed electronics sector, has announced a partnership with Technica USA as the distributor for its Orgacon range of printed electronics products across the United States.

The agreement, effective immediately, marks a significant step in Agfa’s mission to expand its reach and deliver innovative conductive materials to the American market, according to a media release.

Orgacon is Agfa’s advanced portfolio of conductive inks and coatings that includes coating formulations and EL-P screen inks for optical, anti-static and printed electronic applications.

Technica, founded in 1985 and headquartered in San Jose, California, brings over 40 years of expertise and a trusted reputation in the North American PCB, SMT assembly, and microelectronics markets. Known for its solutions-driven approach and commitment to innovation, Technica’s entry into the printed electronics sector through this partnership will provide Agfa with expanded customer outlets and enhanced local support, the media release said.

“This partnership marks Technica’s first entry into the Printed Electronics Market. Our mission of expanding into new and innovative product ranges made Agfa a natural partner,” Jason Perry, President of Technica USA, said. “We are excited to bring Agfa’s Orgacon products to our customers, supporting innovation in emerging applications.”