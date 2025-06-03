One new initiative addressing this challenge is the Repair Module from chipsconnect, developed in close collaboration with Factronix, a specialist in quality assurance and repair services for the electronics industry. The module enables OEM and EMS companies to submit defective parts and assemblies to qualified partners through a standardised, digital process — offering a way to bring components back into circulation more cost-effectively and sustainably.

Rather than discarding or replacing faulty parts, the Repair Module aims to formalise and scale the repair process, adding traceability, certification, and a potential resale option for refurbished parts. This opens up new operational strategies and raises questions about how the industry defines quality and value in the context of sustainability.

“Many companies are still treating defects as waste,” Fahir Veladzic, CEO and founder of Chipsconnect – and co-creator of the Repair Module, tells Evertiq in an interview. “But in most cases, these parts can be professionally repaired and certified for reuse — saving money and reducing environmental impact.” “Our goal is to make that process digital, accessible, reliable, and scalable.” Fahir Veladzic concludes.

The Repair Module and its practical applications will be presented at the Evertiq Expo in Berlin on June 5th, where Fahir Veladzic will speak during the conference. Factronix, represented by Angela Nagel, will also participate, sharing insights from the repair and quality assurance perspective.