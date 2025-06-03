© Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi partners with DEScycle to enhance metal recycling tech

Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) has agreed to acquire shares in DEScycle, a British company known for its innovative technology in metal recovery from e-scrap. The two companies will also enter into a strategic business partnership to foster collaboration. E-scrap contains valuable materials such as copper and precious metals, and its value as an urban mine has grown in recent years. With the continued integration of AI into society, the rapid expansion of data centers is expected to increase the volume of e-scrap. However, due to the challenges of achieving clean and cost-effective recycling, a large portion of e-scrap is still disposed of in landfills, raising serious environmental concerns. DEScycle’s proprietary technology enables to selectively dissolve metals at room temperature and atmospheric pressure, and is expected recover metals with significantly lower energy consumption and environmental impact compared to conventional smelting methods, according to a media release. By effectively utilizing e-scrap as a secondary resource, it contributes to sustainable resource circulation. The funds raised by DEScycle will support the construction and operation of a pilot plant in the UK. Following the demonstration phase, a commercial-scale plant with an annual processing capacity of approximately 5,000 tons is scheduled to begin operations in the UK in 2028, with plans to further expand to North America, Japan and other regions, the media release said. “Mitsubishi will leverage its trading expertise and industry network to undertake marketing activities for metal products such as copper and precious metals derived from e-scrap using DEScycle’s technology,” Mitsubishi said. “Additionally, MC will utilize its investment expertise to explore the expansion of the business together with DEScycle, aiming to contribute to the realization of a circular economy.”