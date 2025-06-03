© QuTech

Dutch HQ/2 project releases open-architecture quantum computer

The “open-architecture” approach to building Tuna-5 system, as opposed to the vertically integrated quantum computers available via some leading commercial players, is a distinctive feature of the Delft quantum ecosystem.

The Dutch quantum ecosystem has reached a new milestone toward scalable quantum computing with the release of the Tuna-5 system via the Quantum Inspire public cloud platform.



Developed within the HectoQubit/2 project — a collaboration between QuTech, TNO, and four Dutch quantum startups (QuantWare, Qblox, Orange Quantum Systems, and Delft Circuits) — Tuna-5 showcases a fully integrated quantum system built using an open-architecture approach and leveraging the Delft quantum supply chain, according to a media release.



QuTech is a research institute founded in 2015 by Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) and the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO).



The open-architecture Tuna-5 system integrates interoperable hardware and software components, featuring a superconducting quantum processor with tunable couplers (hence the name “Tuna”), modular control electronics, intuitive quantum toolkits and operating system, a user-friendly public cloud interface, and a Python-based software development kit (SDK).



“The open-architecture approach is more than just assembly of quantum hardware and software sourced from various vendors,” QuTech said in the media release. “The extensive testing, iterations, and integration of hardware and software components into a fully-functional Tuna-5 system has helped strengthen the Dutch quantum supply-chain of interoperable quantum components.”



Hosted in the DiCarlo lab at QuTech, the Tuna-5 system shows how academic R&D and startup ventures can partner to create value in the emerging quantum computing market.



Launched in April 2023 with funding from Quantum Delta NL and the National Growth Fund, HQ/2 strategically aims to strengthen Dutch leadership in superconducting quantum computing.