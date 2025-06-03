© Air Liquide

Air Liquide’s gas supply deal with VSMC to boost Singapore’s chip industry

Strategically located within the Tampines Wafer Fab Park, one of Singapore’s four key wafer fabrication hubs, the new facility will bolster Singapore’s position as a global semiconductor powerhouse.

French company Air Liquide will build, own and operate, through an investment of around 70 million euros, a new industrial gas production facility in Singapore. In the framework of the long-term agreement, large volumes of ultra high purity nitrogen, oxygen, argon and other gases will be supplied to VisionPower Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (VSMC), the joint venture formed by Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation and NXP Semiconductors. As part of Air Liquide’s comprehensive Carrier Gas solution, this state-of-the-art plant is designed to deliver ultra-high purity gases with an optimised footprint and best-in-class energy efficiency, providing exceptional value to VSMC by enhancing both reliability and efficiency, according to a media release. Strategically located within the Tampines Wafer Fab Park, one of Singapore’s four key wafer fabrication hubs, the new facility will bolster Singapore’s position as a global semiconductor powerhouse. In response to the rapid changes in the semiconductor industry, Air Liquide is investing substantially in major semiconductor hubs to meet the increasing demand for energy-efficient chips. This new production plant is set to commence operations in 2026, further strengthening the French company’s presence and long-term commitment in the region, the media release said. “We are proud to support VSMC with our technologically advanced, sustainable and efficient solutions,” said Ronnie Chalmers, Air Liquide Group Vice President Supervising Asia Pacific. “This agreement underscores our commitment to innovating and providing value to our customers, and reinforces our position as a technology leader in the Electronics industry, fully aligned with our strategic plan ADVANCE.”