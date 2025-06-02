Materion expands its semiconductor footprint and capabilities

Materion has agreed to purchase manufacturing assets for tantalum solutions in Dangjin City, South Korea, from Konasol, a South Korean manufacturer active in the semiconductor and related industries. The acquired facility is equipped to produce fully finished tantalum sputtering targets.

This acquisition strengthens Materion’s position as a supplier of tantalum targets, increasing capacity to supply high growth critical deposition materials used in leading-edge semiconductor chips, including those used in high-performance computing and artificial intelligence applications.

“Materion has been a strategic partner to the global semiconductor industry for nearly four decades,” said Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and CEO, in a press release. “The acquisition strengthens our footprint in Asia to support and service global Tier I semiconductor customers and expands our position as a leading global supplier of deposition materials.”

No financial details of the deal have been disclosed. The transaction is pending regulatory approval and is expected to close within 90 days.