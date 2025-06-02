Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© kritchanut dreamstime.com
Business |

Materion expands its semiconductor footprint and capabilities

Materion is expanding its presence in Asia’s semiconductor market through the acquisition of a newmanufacturing facility in South Korea.

Materion has agreed to purchase manufacturing assets for tantalum solutions in Dangjin City, South Korea, from Konasol, a South Korean manufacturer active in the semiconductor and related industries. The acquired facility is equipped to produce fully finished tantalum sputtering targets.

This acquisition strengthens Materion’s position as a supplier of tantalum targets, increasing capacity to supply high growth critical deposition materials used in leading-edge semiconductor chips, including those used in high-performance computing and artificial intelligence applications.

“Materion has been a strategic partner to the global semiconductor industry for nearly four decades,” said Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and CEO, in a press release. “The acquisition strengthens our footprint in Asia to support and service global Tier I semiconductor customers and expands our position as a leading global supplier of deposition materials.”

No financial details of the deal have been disclosed. The transaction is pending regulatory approval and is expected to close within 90 days.

Ad
Ad
Load more news
© 2025 Evertiq AB May 25 2025 7:20 pm V24.1.6-2