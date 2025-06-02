Ad
IIT Kharagpur, A*STAR team up to advance semiconductor innovation

IIT Kharagpur, one of India’s leading science and technology institutes, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Microelectronics (IME) under Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) with the aim of building a resilient, innovative and skilled semiconductor ecosystem through international collaboration. 

“This MoU with A*STAR IME marks a significant step in IIT Kharagpur’s global ambition to drive semiconductor innovation,” said Prof. Anandaroop Bhattacharya, Dept. of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Kharagpur. “As India rapidly moves to become a semiconductor hub, academia-industry-government collaborations like this will be crucial in building a robust, self-reliant, and globally competitive semiconductor ecosystem.”

The MoU opens new avenues for joint research in advanced CMOS and post-CMOS technologies; heterogeneous integration and packaging; AI hardware accelerators; next-generation memory systems; photonics and quantum devices; and chip reliability, thermal management and failure analysis, according to an online post by IIT Kharagpur.

The collaboration also supports exchange programs for students and researchers, knowledge-sharing workshops, and co-development of training modules to develop future-ready semiconductor talent.

“Singapore’s semiconductor ecosystem is built on strong collaborations between public agencies, academia, and industry partners,” said Prof. Yeo Yee Chia, Deputy Chief Executive (Innovation & Enterprise) at A*STAR. “The Innovate Together event exemplifies our commitment to fostering these partnerships and accelerating innovation to address industry challenges and capture new opportunities in the global semiconductor landscape.”

