IIT Kharagpur, A*STAR team up to advance semiconductor innovation

IIT Kharagpur, one of India’s leading science and technology institutes, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Microelectronics (IME) under Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) with the aim of building a resilient, innovative and skilled semiconductor ecosystem through international collaboration.

“This MoU with A*STAR IME marks a significant step in IIT Kharagpur’s global ambition to drive semiconductor innovation,” said Prof. Anandaroop Bhattacharya, Dept. of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Kharagpur. “As India rapidly moves to become a semiconductor hub, academia-industry-government collaborations like this will be crucial in building a robust, self-reliant, and globally competitive semiconductor ecosystem.”

The MoU opens new avenues for joint research in advanced CMOS and post-CMOS technologies; heterogeneous integration and packaging; AI hardware accelerators; next-generation memory systems; photonics and quantum devices; and chip reliability, thermal management and failure analysis, according to an online post by IIT Kharagpur.

The collaboration also supports exchange programs for students and researchers, knowledge-sharing workshops, and co-development of training modules to develop future-ready semiconductor talent.