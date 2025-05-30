Jupiter partners with Pickkup to bolster EV adoption in India

Jupiter Electric Mobility (JEM), the electric vehicle arm of Jupiter Wagons, has signed an MOU with Pickkup, a Delhi-based logistics platform specialising in sustainable intra-city and intercity deliveries. The partnership aims to deploy 300 units of JEM TEZ, JEM’s electric light commercial vehicle, in Pickkup’s growing EV fleet by the end of this year.

The collaboration kicks off with the successful delivery of the first batch of JEM TEZ vehicles under the MoU, following extensive pilot runs that showcased the capability of delivering real-world performance, range reliability, and operational efficiency across both intra-city and inter-city routes, according to a media release.

“With Pickkup, we seek to transform last- and mid-mile logistics into a scalable, tech-enabled, and environmentally friendly ecosystem that fuels economic prosperity for operators while minimising carbon emissions,” said Vivek Lohia, Managing Director, Jupiter Group.

“[JEM Tez] has nailed real-time challenges in this segment by offering CCS2 charging compatibility and delivering 30% more range on a single charge, all while supporting a 1050 kg payload. This creates a strong niche in the market,” said Ankush Sharma, Co-founder and CEO of Pickkup. “We’re now set to deploy these vehicles for intercity logistics, where they can run up to 250 km daily while enabling higher earnings potential, which is made possible now with JEM Tez.”

Kolkota-based Jupiter Wagons is a provider of mobility solutions with a product portfolio that includes wagons, couplers, draft gears, bogies, crossings, and accessories for coaches and vehicles.