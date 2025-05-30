Honda partners with Astroscale to boost on-orbit satellite refueling

Honda R&D, a research and development subsidiary of Honda Motor, will co-develop a refueling port connecting system designed for on-orbit refueling of satellites, with Astroscale Japan.

Honda will apply its mechatronics technologies amassed through its ongoing robotics research to co-develop the connecting system with an aim to integrate it with Astroscale RPOD (rendezvous, proximity operations and docking) technology so that it can be used in the technology demonstration of satellite refueling in low Earth orbit Astroscale is planning to conduct around 2029, according to a media release.

The two Japanese companies will co-develop a refueling port connecting system particularly for on-orbit satellite refueling, one of the key on-orbit services to enhance space sustainability.

When on-orbit refueling becomes possible, it will extend the life of satellites and reduce both the number of satellites and the number of satellite launches. Moreover, by eliminating fuel constraints through refueling, satellites will gain greater range of missions and flexibility, enabling new ways of utilizing satellites.

Assuming that the range of human activities will expand into outer space in the future, Honda will strive to utilize its robotics technologies in various situations in outer space, such as applications of its remotely controlled robots on the lunar surface, the media release said.

For such applications, the technologies must function reliably even in the harsh environment of outer space.