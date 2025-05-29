VECV partners with Statiq to boost EV adoption in India

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture between Sweden’s Volvo Group and India’s Eicher Motors, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Statiq, an Indian EV charging solutions provider, to accelerate adoption of its EV offerings, starting with the Eicher Pro X range of Small Commercial Vehicles.

This collaboration will provide a seamless and accessible charging experience for Eicher truck and bus customers in India. Statiq will extend access to its expanding network of more than 8,000 charging points from leading CPOs on its aggregated platform across India, making charging simpler, faster and more efficient for Eicher customers, according to a media release.

Statiq will also become one of VECV’s preferred partners for the supply and installation of AC and DC chargers.

As part of the partnership, the two companies will integrate Statiq’s extensive network with the My Eicher app, empowering users with real-time visibility of charging stations, intelligent navigation assistance and tariff transparency. Both companies will also introduce promotional offers and preferential tariffs for Eicher truck and bus operators, the media release said.

“Our partnership with Statiq marks a significant step forward in strengthening the EV ecosystem for commercial transportation in India. By offering an integrated solution to customers through the industry leading MyEicher App, we aim to deliver a hassle-free and reliable experience to our customers,” Abhishek Chaudhary, SVP, Sales & Marketing, Small Commercial Vehicles, VECV, said. “This collaboration will also empower Eicher Pro X electric customers with enhanced convenience, confidence, and operational efficiency, accelerating the shift towards sustainable transportation.”

“Our partnership with VE Commercial Vehicles is a milestone in our journey to create a strong and efficient EV charging ecosystem for commercial vehicles in India. By integrating our expansive charging network with VECV’s MyEicher, we aim to provide users with a seamless, tech-driven charging experience that removes barriers to EV adoption,” Akshit Bansal, CEO and Founder, Statiq, said. “With this initiative, we are committed to enabling a smoother, faster transition to electric mobility for commercial vehicle operators.”

VECV and Statiq will also jointly build a support ecosystem comprising call center access, service ticket management, troubleshooting, repairs, and ongoing maintenance services to ensure uninterrupted vehicle operations.