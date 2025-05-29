Horiba to set up new production base in Malaysia

Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA)

This investment will mark the company’s first production base for mass flow controllers (MFCs) in Malaysia, with full-scale operations expected to begin in January 2026. The new facility represents a major step up from Horiba’s current representative office in Penang, transforming its local presence from a business development hub to a full-scale manufacturing operation.

Malaysia continues to be a key destination for global semiconductor investments, attracting major players including Horiba, due to its skilled technical workforce, favourable business environment, and government support. The northern region, particularly Penang and Kedah, has emerged as a hotspot for high-tech manufacturing, drawing major semiconductor companies from Europe, the US, and Asia.

"The Malaysian Government has positioned the semiconductor industry as an important growth area and has been actively working on developing a robust ecosystem and industrial policies as well as, encouraging research and development and cultivate skilled talent," says Yohei Kawamura, President of Horiba Malaysia, in a press release from MIDA. "In the semiconductor market that is expected to grow further in the mid to long term, the Horiba Group will accelerate reinforcement of the global supply structure to fulfill its responsibility as a leading supplier of MFCs as well as to meet various metrology needs in the future.”

Through the new facility, Horiba plans to increase its global market share in MFCs — currently around 60% — rapidly responding to the needs of customers in Malaysia and other parts of Southeast Asia.