EnSilica opens new engineering hub in Cambridge

The new facility adds to EnSilica’s UK footprint, which includes design centres in Abingdon, Sheffield and Bristol, and expands its global engineering workforce to 190. Six engineers have been recruited for the Cambridge site, four of whom hold PhDs.

The company says in a press release that the expansion was supported by a recent UK Space Agency C-LEO award, as well as new contracts and customer wins.

“We are delighted to have not only secured a team of highly skilled engineers at a time when there is a very real shortage of engineering talent in the UK, but also to establish a firm base in an established UK tech hub like Cambridge which ideally positions the business to attract additional talent,” said Ian Lankshear, CEO of EnSilica.

EnSilica, which specialises in mixed-signal ASICs, said the Cambridge hub will enhance its technical capacity in satellite and communications markets, areas it sees as strong near-term growth opportunities.

Beyond the UK, the company also operates engineering facilities in Bangalore, India, and in the Brazilian cities of Porto Alegre and Campinas.