Swedish giants to build AI factory with Nvidia

“Investing in cutting-edge AI infrastructure is a crucial step toward accelerating the development and adoption of AI across Swedish industry. We believe this initiative will generate valuable spillover effects—by enabling upskilling, fostering new collaborations, and strengthening the broader national AI ecosystem”, said Marcus Wallenberg, Chair of Wallenberg Investments, in a press release.

The project marks a significant move to strengthen Sweden’s position in the global AI race. The first phase will involve the deployment of two Nvidia DGX SuperPODs using the new Grace Blackwell GB300 architecture. Once operational, the system will become the most powerful enterprise AI infrastructure in the country.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang described the project as transformative. “As electricity powered the industrial age and the Internet fueled the digital age, AI is the engine of the next industrial revolution,” he said.

It will be used to run compute-heavy AI workloads to speed up processes such as training of domain specific AI models and large-scale inference, including reasoning AI. In parallel, Nvidia plans to open its first AI Technology Center in Sweden to drive local AI research and talent development, supported by its Deep Learning Institute and in-house expertise.

Each partner will deploy the infrastructure to advance its respective strategic priorities. AstraZeneca will apply the compute power to accelerate drug discovery and development using large AI models and advanced data processing techniques. Ericsson will apply its data science expertise to develop and deploy advanced AI models, aiming to enhance customer experience and enable new business models and use cases for its global customer base.



Saab will integrate AI into the development of advanced defence systems, aiming to shorten development cycles and boost capability. SEB will use AI to improve productivity, develop new services, and enhance long-term competitiveness, highlighting the importance of access to sovereign AI infrastructure.