This new phase of the initiative will also involve the A*STAR Institute of Materials Research and Engineering (IMRE) and the National University of Singapore (NUS).

A key objective of the expansion is to develop environmentally friendly, lead-free piezoelectric materials and enable the production of miniaturised, cost-effective sensors and actuators. The fully equipped manufacturing line will be accessible to Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs), startups, SMEs, and multinational corporations, helping accelerate the commercialisation of piezoelectric Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (piezoMEMS) devices.

Expected applications include piezoelectric micromachined ultrasound transducers (PMUT) for 3D imaging and mapping, miniaturised speakers for personal electronics, and autofocus systems for smartphone cameras.

“We are excited to advance our collaboration with A*STAR IME and ULVAC, and welcome A*STAR IMRE and NUS to work on new projects in the Lab-in-Fab 2.0. This initiative will drive innovation in piezoelectric MEMS technology and support the commercialization of next-generation devices,” says Anton Hofmeister, Group Vice President and General Manager, Central R&D for the Analog, Power & Discrete, MEMS & Sensors Group, STMicroelectronics, in a press release.

The original Lab-in-Fab project was launched in 2020 to develop a physical vapor deposition (PVD) method for growing lead zirconate titanate (PZT) thin films. This approach significantly reduced lead content compared to traditional bulk piezoelectric technologies, laying the foundation for the current expansion.

Today, Lab-in-Fab is a key part of Singapore’s semiconductor ecosystem, fostering collaboration across sensor and actuator product companies, manufacturers, and their suppliers.