Mario Merino takes the helm at Avnet Abacus

Rudy Van Parijs has played a pivotal role in Avnet Abacus' success since taking on the presidency in 2018. Under his leadership, the company doubled its revenue and strengthened its position in the market, expanding its network share among key suppliers.

“Rudy’s leadership and contributions to Avnet over the past 34 years have been outstanding. His ability to drive growth and build strong relationships with customers and suppliers has been instrumental in our success. We thank him for his dedication and wish him a well-earned retirement,” says Slobodan Puljarevic, President Avnet EMEA in a press release.

Mario Merino brings extensive industry experience and technical expertise to his new role. Currently serving as Regional Vice President South Europe at Avnet Abacus, Mario has been part of the Avnet family for over 20 years.

“With Mario’s deep technical background, extensive industry knowledge, and proven leadership, he is the ideal choice to lead Avnet Abacus into the future. We are confident that under his leadership, the company will continue to thrive and drive innovation in the IP&E market,” continues Slobodan Puljarevic, President Avnet EMEA.

The company says it will announce a successor for Mario’s current role in due course. In the meantime, Rudy will remain with Avnet Abacus until June 2025 to ensure a seamless leadership transition.