L&T-Cloudfiniti has entered into a strategic partnership with Bengaluru-based deep-tech company QpiAI to focus on driving quantum computing workloads, including Quantum Computing as a Service (QCAAS), enabling scalable deployment of quantum solutions across domains.

L&T-Cloudfiniti and QpiAI will explore collaborative opportunities under India’s National Quantum Mission. QpiAI is the company that has built Indus, India’s powerful 25-qubit quantum computer. Going forward, they will work towards a 256-qubit quantum computer, followed by a fault-tolerant quantum computer with 100 logical qubits, thus opening up large-scale commercial applications, according to a media release.

Combining L&T’s industry leadership with QpiAI’s technical capabilities, the two companies will initiate and execute joint R&D programmes focussed on next-generation solutions at the intersection of AI and quantum computing, with the aim of developing innovative solutions that address complex challenges across domains, including finance, healthcare, logistics and more, the media release said.

“We are thrilled to partner with QpiAI to drive quantum computing workloads globally. This collaboration will leverage our cloud infrastructure to host and execute quantum algorithms, enabling scalable deployment of quantum solutions across domains,” said Seema Ambastha, Chief Executive, L&T Cloudfiniti. “Together, we aim to deliver innovative and efficient solutions to our customers and enhance operational efficiency.”