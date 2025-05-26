ClassOne, IBM Research team up to develop non-NMP solvent processing

ClassOne Technology, a US-based provider of advanced electroplating and wet processing tools for microelectronics manufacturing, has signed a joint development agreement with IBM Research focused on wet processing for advanced packaging.

The two companies will leverage their respective semiconductor chemistry expertise to create innovative solvent solutions for a range of advanced semiconductor and packaging process applications, according to a media release.

The focus of the joint project will be to develop best known methods (BKMs) for non-NMP solvent processing in manufacturing IBM semiconductor devices. NMP, or N-Methylpyrrolidone, is a chemical compound long used in a variety of industries, including semiconductor fabrication, for removal of surface materials.

ClassOne has been a strategic supplier to IBM since 2014, developing technologies in electroplating, metal lift-off (MLO) and wet cleaning processes, and subsequently expanding to advanced packaging applications, the media release said.

“This collaboration represents a significant step forward in developing alternatives for advanced semiconductor processing,” ClassOne CEO Byron Exarcos said. “Combining our flexible wafer-processing platform and seasoned team with IBM’s extensive research experience and resources will result in novel solutions that we look forward to sharing throughout our industry.”

ClassOne’s advanced IP portfolio comprises highly customized, cost-effective processing solutions for critical wafer processes used to manufacture devices for photonics, power, 5G, microLED, and MEMS and sensor markets.