Trensor break ground on automotive sensor facility in Penang

The facility will span 10,000 square metres across four floors and will be located in Penang Technology Park@Bertam. Once operational, it is projected to generate MYR 200 million (USD 46.78 million) in annual sales, according to the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA).

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and other state and federal officials. The event marks a milestone for Penang’s ongoing efforts to attract high-value investments in advanced manufacturing.

Trensor manufactures automotive pressure sensors and supplies global automakers including Ford and Geely, as well as Tier-1 suppliers such as Cummins and Hanon Systems. Its products are also integrated into Perodua vehicles. Approximately 60% of the company’s revenue comes from exports to North America and Europe.

According to MIDA, Trensor’s investment will contribute to the development of Malaysia’s automotive electronics ecosystem and strengthen the country's position in high-tech manufacturing. The company has also acquired additional land for future expansion.

The new plant is part of Trensor’s broader strategy to expand its footprint in Southeast Asia and improve supply chain resilience in the region.