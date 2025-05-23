GCT, G+D partner to launch eSIM solution for IoT devices

San Jose, California-based GCT Semiconductor, a designer and supplier of advanced 4G and 5G semiconductor solutions, and German eSIM technology provider Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) have announced a partnership to launch a cutting-edge SGP.32 eSIM solution with Integrated Profile Activation Device (IPAd) support for multi-network IoT devices.

This collaboration for eSIMs, or SIM cards directly embedded into a device, brings intelligent, location-aware connectivity to headless 4G and 5G IoT devices. In addition, the collaboration ensures peak performance based on location, availability, cost and policy — an unprecedented advancement for mission-critical applications across industries. GCT will be including this advanced capability in all future 4G & 5G chipsets, according to a media release.

SGP.32 is GSMA’s latest eSIM technical specification for IoT that ensures eSIM IoT technologies are secure and interoperable with networks worldwide. By integrating SGP.32 with the software component IPAd’s capabilities directly into GCT’s multi-network 4G and 5G chipsets and modules, the solution enables out-of-the-box connectivity and flexible lifecycle management without the need for physical SIM swaps or user intervention, the media release said.

“The adoption of eSIM technology in IoT devices and wearables has become increasingly popular, driven by the new capabilities of remote SIM,” said John Schlaefer, CEO of GCT. “However, many IoT devices lack a user interface to fully access this functionality - a challenge that IPAd effectively addresses. We look forward to working closely with G+D to provide advanced device flexibility and improved security for the growing market of IoT products worldwide.”